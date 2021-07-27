CN2 Newscast 7-27-2021

 

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – The Rock Hill School board holding a meeting this Tuesday afternoon and one big agenda item bringing out lots of parents and supporters to discuss the removal of a High School Principal. Plus, more than 80 animals being seen and treated by veterinarians after they were taken from a home in York. And, we hear from a group of young men who are taking their talents from Fort Mill to Mississippi hoping to become the Baseball World Series Champions. All that and more on our latest newscast!

