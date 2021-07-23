CN2 Newscast 7-23-2021

ROCK HILL , S.C. (CN2 Newscast) – Liberty Hill Rosenwald School preparing to celebrate the unveiling of the schools Historical Marker. Plus,  Old Town Rock Hill is alive this Friday night for its first ever “Old Town Night Market”. Also, Chester County Chamber of Commerce celebrates its 63rd Annual Banquet.

