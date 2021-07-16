CN2 Newscast 7-16-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – We’re speaking with the Richburg Fire department about the legacy of David McCain. Plus, Winthrop University developing a class that the school says could help students get real world experience and help the town of Fort Mill at the same time. Also, Battered But Not Broken celebrating a ribbon cutting ceremony for its House of Ruth.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - It’s been nearly one month since South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster‘s order to end extended unemployment benefits in...
