CN2 Newscast 7-15-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – It’s been nearly one month since South Carolina governor Henry McMaster‘s order to end extended unemployment benefits in the Palmetto State and we’re speaking with leaders and restaurant managers in the community about how business is going. Plus,  we stopped by Hope of Rock Hill to visit its new building. And, Grand Carnivale is coming to Carowinds.

