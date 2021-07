ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – York Technical College announcing this week it has hired a new president- and they didn’t have to look far. Plus, The City of Chester is working to revitalize Wylie Park and make the park more accessible, and one Rock Hill City Pool opening its doors to the public again this week after being closed due to the pandemic and a lifeguard shortage. All that and more on our latest newscast!