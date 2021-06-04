CN2 Newscast 6-4-2021

ROCK HILL , S.C. (CN2 News) – Four students from Rock Hill’s ATC program are being honored for completing their FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) licensing exam. Plus, we’re speaking with Lancaster County leaders about their community outreach event. Also, CT Kirk shares details about an upcoming youth rally for the community.

