CN2 Newscast 6/24/2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We have the latest on the RHPD arrest – what led to it and why some people are angry. Also we are at Northwestern High School’s graduation ceremony and these seniors deserve being celebrated! Plus, Winthrop’s Soccer Camp is a big success. Click for our full newscast.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Protestors Outside Rock Hill PD After Arrest – RHPD Responds
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - A traffic stop on Dave Lyle leads to punches being thrown as a man and his brother resist...
paid advertisement