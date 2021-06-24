CN2 Newscast 6/24/2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We have the latest on the RHPD arrest – what led to it and why some people are angry. Also we are at Northwestern High School’s graduation ceremony and these seniors deserve being celebrated! Plus, Winthrop’s Soccer Camp is a big success. Click for our full newscast.

