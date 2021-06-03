CN2 Newscast 6/2/2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – A WW2 Veteran gets a new roof thanks to a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of York County. Plus, we get a look inside a new assisted living center that’s just opened in Indian Land. Also, Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson could possibly face new charges for a 5th murder – this latest connection discovered in Tennessee. Click to enjoy CN2’s latest newscast.
