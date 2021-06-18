CN2 Newscast 6-18-2021

ROCK HILL , SC (CN2 News) – We’re speaking with parents in the community about their decision to determine if their children will attend school virtually or in person for the new school year. Also, Clinton College shares more about Clinton ConNEXTion with the community for their “Great Eight” Priority Project list. Plus, The former West End Elementary School being honored with a Historical Marker.
