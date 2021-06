Rock Hill S.C. (CN2 News) – Business leaders in the community coming together on this Thursday for the 2021 State of the Community Breakfast, Plus authorities say 10 year-old student brought a loaded gun to Erwin Elementary School in Lancaster County & now detectives are pressing charges on the student’s coach, And a look at how South Carolina is honoring a couple that started a mobile dental service 22 years ago. All that and more on our latest newscast!