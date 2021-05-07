CN2 Newscast 5-7-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C.- I-77 Catawba River Bridge Construction Project is now underway and officials are reminding us to be patient , plus were talking to business leaders about the traffic on Fort Mill bypass. Also, the demand and desire for a COVID vaccine seems to be slowing down here in the Tri-County according to pharmacists.
