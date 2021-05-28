CN2 Newscast 5-28-2021

ROCK HILL, SC (CN2 News) – York County leaders are taking inventory of how many people have moved from surrounding counties, states and even countries. Plus, were speaking with new members of the City of Chester council. Also, Carowinds shares how it will increase pay for employees this year. That and more in our latest newscast!
