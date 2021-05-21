CN2 Newscast 5-21-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Construction for the I-77 Catawba Bridge project will be finished ahead of schedule. Plus, were talking to the community about how the Chester County manhunt is affecting everyday life. Also, MUSC Health is bringing a program to Lancaster and Chester that health officials hope will help catch lung cancer early and save lives.

