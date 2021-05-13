CN2 Newscast 5-13-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Habitat for Humanity is now requiring volunteers show their vaccine card before helping. Plus, Governor Henry McMaster’s new executive order allows students to not wear masks in schools. Also, there’s tons of excitement for soccer teams in the Tri- County.

