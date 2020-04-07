CN2 Newscast 4/7/20

D-P-I Chemicals in Lancaster County shifting workforce to producing hand sanitizers – something much needed, layoffs and changes coming to MUSC Lancaster and Chester, ringing bells to bring community together in York, restaurants in our area donating meals to first responders, our latest Hometown Hero doing everything possible for his employees during the pandemic, the family who sold the land to the Carolina Panthers here in Rock Hill talking publicly since the deal was finalized and what does hunting and fishing look like under the governor’s latest mandate?

In the video above, get your latest Tri-County Coronavirus news!