CN2 Newscast 4-30-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C.- The growing issue nationally and right here in the Tri-County, restaurants being short staffed, plus, April is Child Abuse Awareness month- we’re talking with Tega Cay leaders about this matter. Also, the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce redesigns their logo.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
York County Chamber CEO Named – Coming from Lancaster County
ROCK HILL, SC (CN2 NEWS) - Big news announced on this Friday from the York County Regional Chamber of Commerce. It's chosen their new...