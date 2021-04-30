CN2 Newscast 4-30-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C.- The growing issue nationally and right here in the Tri-County, restaurants being short staffed, plus, April is Child Abuse Awareness month- we’re talking with Tega Cay leaders about this matter. Also, the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce redesigns their logo.

