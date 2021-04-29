CN2 Newscast 4-29-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Battered But Not Broken celebrated a ribbon cutting for its newest home in Lancaster County – Miriam’s House. We have coverage at the Strawberry Festival Art Exhibit, plus, Winthrop Women’s Lacrosse is preparing for the big south championship tournament. 

Previous articleStrawberry Festival Student Art Exhibit
Next articleBark at the Park in Rock Hill!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR