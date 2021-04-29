ROCK HILL, S.C. – Battered But Not Broken celebrated a ribbon cutting for its newest home in Lancaster County – Miriam’s House. We have coverage at the Strawberry Festival Art Exhibit, plus, Winthrop Women’s Lacrosse is preparing for the big south championship tournament.
CN2 Newscast 4-29-2021
