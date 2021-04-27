CN2 Newscast 4-27-2021

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of York’s Planning Commission looking at a proposal for a new rental inspection program. This isn’t the first time the city has consider a program of this kind – now, one planning commission member is hoping to make a difference. Plus, A Winthrop student has been selected as a recipient for the National Science Foundation’s Graduate Research Fellowship Program, and Impact fees in Lancaster County are one step closer to a reality.
