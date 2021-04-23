CN2 Newscast 4-23-2021 – Former Chester Co. Sheriff Guilty and More

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Guilty. That’s the word down on the case involving the Chester County sheriff. Plus, the SC Lt. Governor is in town on this Friday. Also, the Coroner in Lancaster County says a faulty air bag actually is to blame in one of our latest road deaths and as Infertility Awareness Week wraps up one woman shares her story. We have all your weekend happenings, and our latest Athlete of the Week. Click to watch our latest CN2 Newscast.