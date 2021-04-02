CN2 Newscast 4-2-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C.(CN2 News)- SCDOT plans to close part of I-77 in May to replace the Southbound bridge over the Catawba River, plus Winthrop University has found a new Men’s Basketball head coach. Also, we talk to a few churches in the community about how Easter will look this year. All of that and more on our latest newscast.

Previous articleCN2 Sportscast 4-2-2021

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR