CN2 Newscast 4-14-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Housing Development Corporation of Rock Hill is partnering with a Management Group to build a brand new home for one special veteran – and the home will be completely FREE. Plus, a new bookstore is now open providing rare and used books, and Winthrop finally locking in its Women’s Basketball Coach. All that and more on our latest newscast!

Previous articleOne Special Veteran Could Move Into a Brand New Free Home This Year in Rock Hill

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR