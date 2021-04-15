CN2 Newscast 4-14-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Housing Development Corporation of Rock Hill is partnering with a Management Group to build a brand new home for one special veteran – and the home will be completely FREE. Plus, a new bookstore is now open providing rare and used books, and Winthrop finally locking in its Women’s Basketball Coach. All that and more on our latest newscast!
