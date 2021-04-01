CN2 Newscast 4-1-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C.(CN2 NEWS)- The temperature is dropping this week and famers are concerned about their strawberries, and in honor of Autism Awareness Day they’re lighting the city of Chester blue. Plus, we spoke with Catawba Indian Nation about their new program and COVID vaccine updates.

