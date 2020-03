A standoff situation at a Tega Cay home with a possible hostage inside, a new paid parking deck in Rock Hill, six arrested in prostitution sting in Fort Mill, getting a more in-depth discussion with York County’s manager David Hudspeth and a new take on our Athlete Of The Week, this time we’re recognizing three high school basketball teams headed to the State Championships this weekend in Columbia.

In the video above, get your latest Tri-County news and entertainment!