CN2 Newscast 3-31-2021

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News)- One part that’s on every car is very popular to thieves- how the York County Police department is cracking down on those committing the crimes. Plus, new funds in York County being used in a beneficial way, and new additions to a park here in the tri-county. All that and more on our latest Newscast!

