CN2 Newscast 3/27/20

The Old Glory Quilters that dedicates its time making quilts for veterans now on a mission to help with the nationwide shortage of face masks, Governor Henry McMaster’s latest executive order involving those traveling into South Carolina from Coronavirus hot spots, is it okay to get fresh air during COVID-19?, some brides and grooms getting concerned that their “I Do’s” will be delayed because of the pandemic and our latest CN2 Athlete of the Week – the Winthrop baseball team.

In the video above, get your latest Tri-County Coronavirus coverage!