The passing of Jack West, son of former SC Governor John West, due to Coronavirus, how the outbreak is devastating the hospitality industry, how families with babies who lost their jobs are being helped with supplies, Salvation Army continuing to help those in need, dealing with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 and College Cycles Bike Shop in Rock Hill offering sales to keep people active during quarantine.

In the video above, get your latest Tri-County Coronavirus coverage!