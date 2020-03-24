CN2 Newscast 3/24/20

SC schools remain closed through April per the governor, inmates being released who are charged with non-capital crimes on a personal recognizance bond because of COVID-19, hiring international nurses in our area to combat Coronavirus as there is an even bigger need for healthcare workers, some Fort Mill students helping bus drivers who won’t have work as Coronavirus continues to spread, a Winthrop student taking a semester off to compete on the singing competition show The Voice and a Rock Hill High School student who is trying to make her cheer leading dream a reality despite gyms being closed.

