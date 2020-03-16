CN2 Newscast 3/16/20

MUSC setting up drive-through Coronavirus testing in Lancaster County, Hope In Lancaster needing volunteers and donations as its older volunteers are having to stay home due to Coronavirus, those who enter the Lancaster County Administration Building or the Lancaster County courthouse receiving temperature checks, Coronavirus cancellations in our area, home e-learning programs for students while schools are closed and the South Carolina High School League suspending high school sports now through April 5th because of COVID-19.

