CN2 Newscast 2/4/2021

(CN2NEWS): Rock Hill’s Mayor John Gettys describes the urgency of getting people registered so they can get the covid-19 vaccine, plus Food Lion is taking over BI-LO in both Chester and York county and Rock Hill Clean and Green and Keep York County Beautiful are starting a new initiative by cleaning the area.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
3 South Pointe High School Student Athletes Commit to Play at...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) We begin our team coverage at South Pointe High School where several athletes signed on the dotted line including...