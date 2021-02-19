CN2 Newscast 2-19-2021

Rock Hill, S.C. (CN2 NEWS): New efforts are coming together to work on developing the South Side of Rock Hill, and tonight we look at how people are taking the next steps to take back their lives after completing their transitional program. Plus, student athletes at Lewisville High School signed to their dream college.
Top Story
3rd Teen Charged in Double Murder Case
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS): A 3rd teenager now in custody for the murders of Zyon Minton & Digerian Foster. Here's information from RHPD: "The Rock...