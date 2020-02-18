CN2 Newscast 2/17/20

A family mourning the loss of a Fort Mill High freshman who was killed while crossing Pleasant Road – a dangerous road parents have warned officials about, a young boy who stepped up to assist Tega Cay officers find missing bikes, what’s inspiring coffee shops to give back to customers, a non-fatal shooting at Clinton College, Clover holding its annual polar plunge that benefits Area 11 Special Olympics and the Lancaster Fatherhood Project’s annual Celebrity Basketball Classic that takes place March 13.

In the video above, get your latest Tri-County news and entertainment!