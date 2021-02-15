CN2 Newscast 2/15/2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS): Our latest newscast includes an in depth look at the non-profit, “Battered But Not Broken Ministry” – that helps women who have been in prison, effected by drugs and domestic violence, get back on their feet – a new hosue is now open. Also, we learn more about the Higher Definition Radio station and take you to the NAFO signing day for 3 student athletes!
