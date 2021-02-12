CN2 Newscast 2-12-2021

NEWS- It’s not always easy to talk about racial issues, but tri-county community leaders say having discussions is the only way we can help everyone heal. Plus a couple’s passion for love and food. When you work side by side with your spouse – it can make for a lot of fun. As we celebrate Valentine’s Day this couple shares the recipe for success in and out of the kitchen.
Top Story
Rock Hill Police Investigate Attempted Murder
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department were called out to 851 Heckle Boulevard for a shooting with a...