CN2 Newscast 2-12-2021

NEWS-  It’s not always easy to talk about racial issues, but tri-county community leaders say having discussions is the only way we can help everyone heal. Plus a couple’s passion for love and food. When you work side by side with your spouse – it can make for a lot of fun. As we celebrate Valentine’s Day this couple shares the recipe for success in and out of the kitchen.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR