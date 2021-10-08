CN2 Newscast 10/8/2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – York County says “no”, at least for now to the Rock Hill TIF proposal. Plus, Nutramax Laboratories investing in its neighbors – find a calling in Lancaster County to help small businesses stay on their feet during Covid. Also, “Run for a Reason” – it’s not too late to burn some calories and support a good cause. Click here for full newscast.
