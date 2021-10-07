CN2 Newscast 10-7-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tega Cay’s Economic Development Council meeting to discuss how its COVID money should be spent. Plus, River’s Edge Animal Hospital celebrated its ribbon cutting ceremony. Also, we’re speaking with Podcasters in the area about the Murdaugh Family murders and mysteries.

