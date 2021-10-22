CN2 Newscast 10/22/0221

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – A robot is helping out in the classroom and making a big impact. Plus, Lancaster County’s Drug Task Force teams up with other agencies to make a big arrest. Also, some details on the vaccination for children ages 5-11. Click here for your latest Tri-County News.
