CN2 Newscast 10-13-2021

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An 18-year-old is now behind bars after police say he attempted to sexually assault a woman along with 6 others. Plus, a man back in court after a deadly holiday arrest nearly one year ago. Also, we’re speaking with Chester County’s Sheriff Max Dorsey about counterfeit pills becoming a real problem in the area.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Rock Hill City Council Passes the First Reading of An Ordinance...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - Rock Hill City Council passing an ordinance 6 to 1 -- establishing the Southside Redevelopment Plan which includes...
paid advertisement