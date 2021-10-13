CN2 Newscast 10-13-2021

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An 18-year-old is now behind bars after police say he attempted to sexually assault a woman along with 6 others. Plus, a man back in court after a deadly holiday arrest nearly one year ago. Also, we’re speaking with Chester County’s Sheriff Max Dorsey about counterfeit pills becoming a real problem in the area.

