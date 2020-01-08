CN2 Newscast 1/7/20

Rock Hill’s Main Street and plans for one vacant building in particular, Buddy Brown – the officer who also shot alongside Mike Doty – retires from the York County Sheriff’s Office, Chester County on the brink of changing its form of government from supervisor to administrative, a new law raising the age of sale of tobacco products across the country and how it impacts our viewing area and two Tri-county athletes receiving the Big South Honors at the college level.

In the video above, get your latest Tri-County news and entertainment!