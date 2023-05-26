CN2 Newscast – New Rock Hill City Park, Tri-County Graduations, & CN2 Sports

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this Friday, May 26th edition of CN2 News, CN2’s Zane Cina checks out Rock Hill City’s newest park on Lake Wylie just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Plus, Tri-County schools are gearing up for graduations, with some of them taking place on this Friday. CN2 catches some of them as the Class of 2023 finishes its time at school.

State Rep. Tommy Pope joins CN2’s Lucas McFadden in the studio with an update from Columbia when it comes to Fentanyl Trafficking bills, Abortion, and more.

Later in CN2 Sports, Catawba Ridge Softball Team wins state. CN2’s Jeremy Wynder was there to capture it all.

