CN2 News Tonight: Missing Senior Citizen Found, Clinton College New Learning Center, Athlete of the Week

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Judy Pate, 79 years old, living with Dementia and missing since Tuesday wandered off from her senior home.

Late today she was found alive and responsive in an area the search had been going on for days. Tonight we explained it took a village to bring her home.

Students and staff at Clinton College in Rock Hill now have a new way to learn and read while on campus. The college officially opened its new Digital Library and Learning Commons this week.

Plus, in CN2 Sports we are celebrating Senior Golfer Eileen Zeoli as this week’s Athlete of the Week.

We have those stories and more.