CN2 News is on the Move

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are Moving! The CN2 Studio on Elizabeth Avenue in Rock Hill has been a wonderful home to us for more than 25 years (moved in here in 1995)!

We have been a part of many historical moments in the Tri-County and even grown our own families while in this building.

With modern technology we are finding new ways to create a dynamic show.

Our new sets will be fully virtual and we are super excited to bring you that experience.

This week we began moving our station from Elizabeth Lane to a new location, The Broadcast House on Confederate Street.

You likely know the building as home to our news partners, OTS Network (WRHI) – but you may not know WSOC-TV has also worked out of that building, and now we will share a space with them as well.

Comporium and CN2 are excited for this opportunity to bring you even more local coverage across the Tri-County.

This move as we knew would lead to some technical challenges with our newscast on air.

We apologize for any inconvenience, occasionally the channel may be in black and WIS will not begin re-airing until likely May 2nd.

We also will be bringing you an abbreviated newscast until we launch at the new location, which should be the first week of May.

Our weekly lifestyle show, CN2 Today will also be abbreviated online until we get in the new space.

The full newscast, and other breaking news, can be found right here on cn2.com.

Thank you to everyone who has called, or written, to check on us because of the noticeable technical challenges. If you need to reach us as always, just email news@cn2.com.

Again, thank you for your support and for watching CN2 News.