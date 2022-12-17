CN2 Newcast – Settlement Met in Panther’s Property, Homebound Seniors Need Meals, Toys for Tots Pick-Up

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The settlement agreement regarding the failed Panthers property is now a done deal. A Delaware judge signed off on it today, Friday, December 16. The City of Rock Hill, York County and contractors expected to get back millions.

Leaders with York County Council on Aging say there are homebound seniors in the Fort Mill area who need meals delivered.

The York County chapter of Toys for Tots holding its annual pick up drive in Rock Hill. Today our cameras were there as families picked up those toys to bring home just in time for Christmas. This is the 75th year of the.

