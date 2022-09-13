CN2 Newcast – New Hospital Opening, School District Host Town Hall, State Program Tackling Overdoses

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The school year is off to a rocky start in the Tri-County.

On the first day of school a gun was found in Lancaster County. And, in the Rock Hill School District 3 guns were found at three different schools.

Those findings prompted the School District to host a town hall with members of the law enforcement community.

The fight continues to prevent overdose deaths in the York County Community. So far this year the county has seen 75 overdoses. Of those 53 are confirmed, the others suspected. Out of those 53, 41 of the deaths were from Fentanyl.

After two decades of negotiations and legal fights leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill opened it’s new doors today in Fort Mill.

Plus in CN2 Sports… Northwestern High School has been chosen to be a part of a special football game this Friday that will display plenty of patriotism. And, for the second week in a row the Winthrop Men’s soccer team is going north of the border to play a nationally ranked opponent.

We have those stories and more.