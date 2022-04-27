CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In less than a month, voters will head to the polls in Chester County to vote on a $263 million dollar school bond referendum.

Clover High School’s Percussion Ensemble won first-place at the WGI Sport of the Arts World Championship. Clover says it is the first high school drumline to win a championship in their classification from South Carolina.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, a pair of Fort Mill teams one game away from being in the State Championship.

