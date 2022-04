ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – $28 million, that is what the state is willing to give York Technical College to renovate and potentially enlarge the Baxter Hood Center.

York Tech’s campus enrollment is up, and while the college can’t be certain, it believes it has to do with the fact that currently all classes are free to South Carolina residents.

Plus, CN2 Sports talks with the new head coach at South Pointe High School about his goals for football season.

