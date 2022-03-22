CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County Council voting 4 to 3 to approve a resolution they hope will result in Tepper Sports and Entertainment resuming construction on the Carolina Panthers headquarters and training facility in Rock Hill.

Plus, three firefighters receiving a Life Saving Award and the CN2’s Hometown Hero Award for saving the life of a middle school athlete.

Also, in CN2 Sports, a big time hoops event is coming to Rock Hill this weekend and we hit the diamond with the Winthrop Baseball team.

We have those stories and more.