CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Adult Enrichment Centers announcing it will soon be spreading more love to provide an all inclusive community by offering a brand new program creating a space where everyone can learn.

Plus, Super Bowl 56. A Rock Hill man getting the chance to live out his childhood dream. Did it live up to his expectations? What about the Super Bowl commercials? Are they played in the stadium? And the celebrities… did he see one? We will tackle all of those questions and more.

Also later in CN2 Sports, From the gridiron to the hardwood Rock Hill’s original rivalry on the basketball court. A look at the highlights as we look ahead to the start of the state high school basketball playoffs.

We have those stories and more.