CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Many in York County now have the opportunity to have their own backyard chickens to produce their own eggs right at home.

Plus, South Carolina DHEC releasing its annual Drug Overdose Deaths Report for the year 2020 and the numbers show an increase during First Year of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

And, in CN2 Sports, we have a new champion in the tri-county. The Rock Hill Lady Bearcats still riding high on this Friday from their state title win. CN2 was at the game as history was made.

We have those stories and more.