CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Indian Land seeing another big deal coming to its community with the ribbon cutting taking place on an 190 acres mix development bringing Governor McMaster to town.

And, York County Councilman Brandon Guffey announcing on this Thursday he is running for South Carolina House District 48 – which is currently held by Bruce Bryant.

Plus later in CN2 Sports… we are sitting down with the head coach of the Andrew Jackson Volunteers girls basketball team as they prepare for their state championship game Saturday.