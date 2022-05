ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Stroke is the 5th leading cause of death in the United States. What we know about Strokes and how you can identify the symptoms.

Elevation Church Riverwalk is partnering with other humanitarian organizations to help those in the Ukraine by packing 300,000 meals, enough to fill an entire shipping container for the Ukraine Crisis Relief

Plus, CN2 Sports names Khyree Miller a Winthrop Sophomore as this week’s Athlete of the Week.

We have stories and more.